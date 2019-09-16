Tributes paid to Dan McInerney who is retiring after decades with Carlow County Council

Tributes have been paid to Director of Services, Dan McInerney, who is retiring after several decades of working with Carlow County Council.

Dan started in 1985 in Bagenalstown and his first job was the original Leighlinbridge bypass where his "first site office was a caravan" and the workers would cook up "spuds and peas".

"That'll give you a feeling for the span of my career," Dan - the director for Transportation, Environment & Water Services at the Council - told members of Bagenalstown Municipal District at his last meeting.

Cllr Willie Quinn wished Dan well in his well-earned retirement while Cllr Michael Doran said he was "a fantastic asset to the county and the Municipal District and was always approachable and friendly".

Cllr Doran hoped that Dan - who plays guitar and loves his music - would enjoy life and added that he "deserves his retirement".

Cllr Arthur McDonald said Bagenalstown was so lucky to have people like Bernie O'Brien - who also retired recently - and Dan.

"We will miss them and good people like Dan don't come along every day," he added.

Dan said: "I loved coming down here, I always had a soft spot for Borris and it has always been a joy to get there, I will miss that involvement. Thanks for the kind words and the great memories."