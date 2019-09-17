PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí recover an expensive racing bike stolen on Tullow Street

Gardaí have recovered an expensive racing bike after the owner issued an urgent appeal when it was stolen on Tullow Street.

The Carlow Live reader got in touch to say their Fuji racer was stolen on Friday from outside Bake Café on Tullow Street in Carlow between 3.30pm and 6pm.

Carlow Gardaí seized the bicycle from a male close to Institute of Technology Carlow on Monday evening.