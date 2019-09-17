Climate Strikers rally to be held in Carlow this Friday as Council supports the movement

Following a hugely successful public meeting recently, Extinction Rebellion Carlow have organised a Climate Strike Rally on Friday, September 20 from 12-2pm at the Liberty Tree in Carlow Town.

Local Extinction Rebellion activist Kate Campbell said: "Over a year has passed since Greta Thunberg began striking from school for the lack of governmental action on the climate crisis.

"In that time, different groups have mobilised 1.6 million students across the world to strike for the same cause.

"#FridaysForFutures has become a globally active movement, bringing a powerful youth energy to the struggle for climate justice.

"Governments across the world have passed climate emergencies – maybe even new climate policies – but not the policies we need. We need to tackle the fossil fuel industry and big corporations not carbon taxes."

She added: "On the 20th September 2019, the Global Climate Strike is set to be the biggest climate mobilisation in history, calling on adults to join the young people to make our collective voice even louder.

"Last May Carlow students made history when they joined the strikes, it’s important we continue to come out in force and have our voices heard."

Following a motion from Cllr Adrienne Wallace at this month's full meeting of the local authority, Carlow County Council have agreed to support the strikes "so we hope this encourages schools students and workers to walk out or join us on their lunch breaks", Kate added.

The full motion stated: "That this Council supports the global climate strike set for September 20.

"Following this Council's declaration of a climate emergency and considering the support shown to the Carlow school students strike from Council officials last May this Council moves to support the calls from activist groups, like Extinction Rebellion and NGOs alike for the global climate strike on September 20."