Questions asked over Lidl's 'on hold' planning application for a store in Bagenalstown

A councillor has asked about progress on a Lidl in Bagenalstown where a planning application has been "on hold" since April on the local authority's planning website after the Council sought "further information".

The German retailer submitted a new application on February 8 this year for the construction of a supermarket in the town and a decision was due by the local authority on April 4.

However, the Council on April 3 sought "further information" on the application and it has been "on hold" since.

Speaking at this month's full meeting of Carlow County Council, Cllr Arthur McDonald asked "if there was any progress on Lidl" and he is interested in "access to it".

Cllr McDonald called for a roundabout to facilitate access and added that "that's paramount".

Carlow County Council cannot comment on live planning applications.

The planning application lodged looks for the construction of a single storey supermarket including an off-licence sales area (Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 2,268sqms; a coffee shop (GFA 210sqms); plaza and enhanced public realm and landscaping.

The development at Royal Oak Road, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown would include a single point of vehicular access and egress, off and to the Royal Oak Road; an ESB sub-station building (GFA 23sqms) and a bin storage unit of (circa GFA 6sqms).

It would also allow for the provision of car and cycle parking and two electric vehicle charging spaces; trolley bays (GFA 38sqms); boundary treatment, hard and soft landscaping, drainage and underground services and associated site development works as required.

The development includes all signage.