Revealed: Vacant Carlow home sells at third attempt during online auction this week

The property twice failed to secure any bids in previous auctions

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

29 Woodglade, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, R21 KX79

A vacant Carlow home - which had twice failed to secure any bids during BidX1's online auctions - was sold as part of the company's auction on September 17.

The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession. 

It had a reserve price of €130,000 and sold for that amount. 