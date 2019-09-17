Revealed: Vacant Carlow home sells at third attempt during online auction this week
The property twice failed to secure any bids in previous auctions
29 Woodglade, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, R21 KX79
A vacant Carlow home - which had twice failed to secure any bids during BidX1's online auctions - was sold as part of the company's auction on September 17.
The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession.
It had a reserve price of €130,000 and sold for that amount.
