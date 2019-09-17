Revealed: Vacant Carlow home sells at third attempt during online auction this week

A vacant Carlow home - which had twice failed to secure any bids during BidX1's online auctions - was sold as part of the company's auction on September 17.

The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession.

It had a reserve price of €130,000 and sold for that amount.