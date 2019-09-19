Decision due on Fairgreen Shopping Centre's application to demolish an existing retail unit
Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow
A decision is due in the coming weeks on Fairgreen Shopping Centre's planning application for the demolition of an existing retail unit/commercial building (Unit 27) comprising 874sq/m.
The Centre then plans to construct one two-storey retail unit of 3,732sq/m (gross floor area) with ancillary office and staff facilities and all associated ancillary development works including the provision and relocation of parking, access roads, footpaths, drainage and landscaping.
A decision is due by the local authority on September 26.
