Senator receives assurances on remedial works on historic Carlow Courthouse railings

Fianna Fáil Senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has received assurances from the Minster for Justice that the Office of Public Works (OPW) will carry out remedial works on the railings surrounding Carlow Courthouse.

Senator Murnane O’Connor, who has made many representations on the matter, given the historic importance of the building, said she is glad remedial works will be undertaken by the OPW but urged that they must begin at the earliest possible opportunity.

She said: "Through a parliamentary response I have been informed that the courts service, who have responsibility for all courthouses, are committed to the full restoration of the railings at Carlow Courthouse.

"Such is the complexity of the task, given the need for specialist conservation and iron-working expertise, the OPW will be undertaking and managing the task on behalf of the courts service.

"I have also been told that the restoration work will be undertaken in phases. The first phase of the restoration will see 10 sections repaired and will be subject to a competitive OPW tendering process.

"Subject to a satisfactory tender process, it is anticipated that work will commence before the end of this year.

"I will continue to highlight with the Minister the need that this work be carried out without delay. All too often work like this is put on the long finger by the Government and I think it’s important that it is kept to the forefront."