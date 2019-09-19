Motion called over '39 lights and not one of them working in last three years' in Tullow

A motion has been lodged over "39 lights and not one of them has been working in the last three years" in Tullow Town Park.

Cllr Will Paton has lodged the motion for Wednesday's meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Speaking previously in the park, Cllr Paton said: "You can see it there, they're wrecked."

The issue raised by the local representative at a previous meeting did not receive any response from Council staff.

The full motion states: "That Carlow County Council repair the line of 39 broken lights from Tullow Town Park to Abbey Street."