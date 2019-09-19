Revealed: Pan Celtic International Festival confirmed that its returning to Carlow in 2020

Carlow will be the host town for the Pan Celtic International Festival 2020.

The official announcement of Carlow as host town for the Festival will take place on Culture Night, Friday, September 20 at 7pm in VISUAL.

Pan Celtic is a celebration of the cultural links between Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.

Musicians, singers and dancers from the participating Celtic nations will converge on Carlow from April 14-19.