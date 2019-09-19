Most anticipated festival of the year! Scarefest programme revealed on Friday
Woohoo!
Scarefest is back!
The most anticipated festival of the year is almost here!
Carlow's Scarefest programme is to be revealed at 5pm on Friday.
The most anticipated festival of the year is almost here! Full festival programme reveal this Friday at 5pm! #halloween #scarefest #scarefestcarlow #irelandsancienteast pic.twitter.com/RlYOEW28pT— Scarefest ♂️♀️ (@ScarefestCarlow) September 16, 2019
