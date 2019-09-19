Most anticipated festival of the year! Scarefest programme revealed on Friday

Woohoo!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Scarefest is back!

The most anticipated festival of the year is almost here!

Carlow's Scarefest programme is to be revealed at 5pm on Friday.