People asked 'to be extra cautious when around' Carlow school grounds as works ongoing

Big changes are afoot in St Joseph's National School in Carlow this week as works on their extension have officially started.

The school was recently granted conditional planning permission for the erection of a single storey extension incorporating one mainstream classroom and a new main entrance lobby.

In a statement on Facebook, the school said: "We are aware these works may cause some inconvenience but we are trying our best to minimise this.

"We ask people to be extra cautious when in and around the school grounds. All visitors are asked to enter through the garden gate, located to the side of the school, and ring the doorbell in order to gain entry.

"We hope that all works will be completed by early Spring 2020. Photographed are pictures of the area where the new extension will be located and also work that has now commenced on Room 7."