Revealed: Carlow teams dominate National Bowls Competition and Activity Break

Members of the Myshall Active Retirement team from Carlow have taken home the top prize at Active Retirement Ireland’s 2019 National Bowls Competition and Activity Break by winning the Small Bowls Plate Competition.

Meanwhile, teams from Bennekerry active retirement in Carlow won the Small Bowls Cup Competition and their second team also took the runners-up prize.

Speaking from the awards ceremony, Maureen Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Active Retirement Ireland, said: "The Myshall Active Retirement team of Marion Doyle, Margaret Aughney, Ann Kavanagh and Kathleen Nolan, deserve a big congratulations for their outstanding achievement of winning the small bowls plate competition at this year’s event in Killarney.

"The team performed superbly well throughout the competition."

Sixty teams from across the country took part in the competition, which took place at the INEC, in Kilarney, Kerry recently.

Ms Kavanagh added: "I would like to congratulate the Bennekerry active retirement team who were remarkably successful at this year’s National Bowls Competition and Activity Break.

"Congratulations to Denis Murphy, Rita Murphy, Kathleen Brown and Pat Dalton who won the Small Bowls Cup Competition. They performed superbly against strong competition from all the teams that participated in Killarney this week.

"Well done also to Michael Doyle, Ivor McClintock, George Nolan and Mary McDonald also from Bennekerry who took the runners-up prize.

"A key aim of Active Retirement Ireland is to help retired people enjoy a full and active life. It is my hope this year’s National Bowls Competition and Activity Break has provided our members with a fantastic opportunity to socialise and have fun with old friends and new ones.

"Our National Bowls and Activity break, which is now in its tenth year, continues to grow and go from strength to strength each year. We now begin the work to organise an even bigger and better event next year."

The two were presented with prizes at a gala dinner on Thursday evening in the INEC.

In addition to the national bowls competition, activity highlights at the three-day Active Retirement Ireland event included the organisation’s inaugural pickleball championship, walks, cookery demonstrations, and yoga.

The Active Retirement Ireland National Bowls Competition and Activity Break takes place annually in September. Further information is available at www.activeirl.ie.