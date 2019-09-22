Revealed: Social housing development at Pound Lane in Borris has been given its name
A Carlow County Council social housing development at Pound Lane in Borris has been given its name.
There are nine proposed units to be constructed as part of the project and members voted on its name at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.
The name proposed was "Railway Station Avenue" and it was passed by local representatives.
