McDonald's planning application in Carlow for sign with height of 12 metres off the M9

McDonald's has applied for planning in Carlow for an illuminated sign with a height of 12 metres off the M9.

McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland Ltd has applied to Carlow County Council for "the provision of an internally illuminated totem sign with a total height of 12 metres including a base pole of 8.9 metres and signage with a maximum height of 3.087 metres".

The sign would be at Junction 5 of the M9 Motorway, Rathcrogue, Wexford Road, Carlow.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 11.