IT Carlow tenders contract for demolition of former Carlow VEC secondary school

IT Carlow has tendered a contract for the demolition of the former Carlow VEC secondary school and Institute of Further Education (IFE) buildings.

The buildings have a total cumulative floor area of circa 5,800M².

The buildings to be demolished include one main two storey secondary school building, two single storey IFE prefab buildings, one double height gym prefab building and various ancillary outbuildings and structures.

All hardpaving and underground services are also to be grubbed up, removed and disposed of off site.

Areas where buildings or hardpavings previously stood are to be reinstated with imported topsoil and reseeded upon completion of the demolition works.

Bidders have until October 10 to make an application.