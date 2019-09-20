Massive vacant retail unit in Carlow to go on sale in coming days for over €300,000
Any interest?
Unit 4, Barrow Valley Retail Park, Sleaty Road, Carlow Town
A massive retail unit in Carlow is to go on sale for €320,000 as part of a BidX1 online auction in the coming days.
The substantial vacant retail warehouse unit comprises two floors of retail warehouse accommodation extending to approximately 18,277sq.ft.
The property is arranged over ground and part first floors to provide a mid terrace retail warehouse.
The BidX1 Commerical Properties auction will take place on September 24.
