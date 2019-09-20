New Irish Club set up for primary school pupils in Carlow due to 'huge demand' locally

Glór Cheatharlach, in association with Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, are delighted to announce the setting up of a new Irish Club for primary school pupils this autumn.

There has been a huge demand in Carlow in recent years for an Irish Club suitable for this age group and all are looking forward to a very exciting and enjoyable first term.

The club will be known as ‘Club Gaeilge’ and suitable for pupils in 5th and 6th class in mainstream primary schools.

It will run once a week when members will get the opportunity to learn more Irish and also practice the Gaeilge they already know while enjoying various activities ranging from sports, art and games to music and cooking all through Irish.

It will provide an excellent opportunity for pupils to improve their language skills in a fun atmosphere outside the classroom.

There has been a huge amount of support from both staff and pupils of the Gaelcholáiste for the new Club and they look forward to welcoming the children into the school.

Teachers will supervise the Irish Club and guide the activities each week with the support of transition year students and members of the school’s ‘Coiste Gaeilge’.

Club Gaeilge will run every Monday evening from 4.00-5.15pm beginning Monday, September 30 in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Askea.

It will run for 8 weeks with a break for the Halloween midterm in October. The fee is €30 for the term and places are limited so early booking is advisable by contacting Emma on 085 1340047 or Bríde on 087 2857048.

