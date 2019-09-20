'Trying to catch people going to work,' concerns over speed van locations in Carlow

A councillor has hit out at certain speed van locations in Carlow saying they are "trying to catch people going to work".

Cllr John Cassin made the remarks at this month's full meeting of Carlow County Council.

"There are speed vans sitting in places where there hasn't been an accident in a very long time," he said.

Cllr Cassin mentioned the Kilkenny Road from Carlow to Bagenalstown and added: "They're sitting there trying to catch people going to work in the morning and the night."