Shocking! Almost 12mm of rain fell in Carlow over one hour on Sunday, says forecaster

The rain on Sunday (CREDIT: Carlow Live reader)

Almost 12mm of rain fell in Carlow over one hour on Sunday, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning late on Sunday evening as motorists were impacted by flash floods in Carlow as the downpour last several hours. 