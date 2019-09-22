Shocking! Almost 12mm of rain fell in Carlow over one hour on Sunday, says forecaster
The rain on Sunday (CREDIT: Carlow Live reader)
Almost 12mm of rain fell in Carlow over one hour on Sunday, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning late on Sunday evening as motorists were impacted by flash floods in Carlow as the downpour last several hours.
11.9mm of rain at Oak Park in Carlow in the last hour!! pic.twitter.com/lkgImSlTF4— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 22, 2019
