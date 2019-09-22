PICTURE: Players' tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park flooded as matches are called off

CREDIT: Brendan Hennessy

Above is a picture of the players' tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park which was flooded after heavy downpours on Sunday. 

A number of matches had to be called off due to the conditions. 

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow late on Sunday evening. 