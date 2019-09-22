PICTURE: Players' tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park flooded as matches are called off

Above is a picture of the players' tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park which was flooded after heavy downpours on Sunday.

A number of matches had to be called off due to the conditions.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow late on Sunday evening.

Due to H&S concerns, the SFC games scheduled for NCP today are postponed.

Update on re-fixtures in due course.



At present JFC A game in the Netwatch Training Centre proceeds as planned but we are monitoring the situation pic.twitter.com/4K3HY7Ito7 September 22, 2019