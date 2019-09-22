PICTURE: Players' tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park flooded as matches are called off
Wow!
CREDIT: Brendan Hennessy
Above is a picture of the players' tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park which was flooded after heavy downpours on Sunday.
A number of matches had to be called off due to the conditions.
Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow late on Sunday evening.
The players Tunnel after the heavy rainfall in Netwatch Cullen Park, it’s still teaming down in @CarlowWeather @Eireogcarlow @BtownGaels @KC_GAA @NaomhEoinCarlow @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/E1Jxt5AAcZ— Brendan Hennessy (@brendanhennessy) September 22, 2019
Due to H&S concerns, the SFC games scheduled for NCP today are postponed.— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) September 22, 2019
Update on re-fixtures in due course.
At present JFC A game in the Netwatch Training Centre proceeds as planned but we are monitoring the situation pic.twitter.com/4K3HY7Ito7
Fixtures Update in NCP— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) September 22, 2019
Michael Lyng Motors SFC - Relegation play off: Ballinabranna v MLR Tues 24th @ 7:30pm
Talbot Hotel IFC - Semi Final: Kildavin/Clonegal v Naomh Eoin Sat 28th @ 6pm.
Michael Lyng Motors SFC - Semi Final: Bagenalstown Gaels v Eir Og Sat 28th @ 7:30pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on