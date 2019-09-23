'A Night At The Big Top at Rathwood' featuring country music legends like Foster & Allen

''A Night At The Big Top at Rathwood'' featuring Celtic Brothers in concert with very special guests Irish country music legends Foster & Allen, Declan Nerney and X Factor Star Mary Byrne at Fossett's Big Top at Rathwood, Tullow, Carlow on Wednesday October 2 at 8pm.

Celtic Brothers is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the "The Willoughby Brothers".

They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring their newly evolved show to their loyal and valued followers.

Their unique and recognisable sound includes a repertoire featuring a blend of Irish ballads, popular classics and contemporary songs that take their audience on an emotive musical journey.

They have made a big impression on the national and international music scene with appearances on a number of TV and radio shows and are regularly playlisted on RTE Radio 1.

In 2013 they performed the title song at the Rose of Tralee International Festival before a live TV audience of 1.2 million and have also made appearances on RTE’s ‘Up For The Match’, the ‘Derek Mooney Show’ and the ‘John Murray Show’ on Radio 1.

They have had the honour of performing at Arás an Uachtaráin by invitation of President Michael D. Higgins and at the home of the GAA in Croke Park at the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

They have toured extensively in Ireland, the U.S. and the UK. The brothers are delighted to be joined on the night by their very special guests International Recording artists Foster & Allen who are celebrating over 40 years together in the music business, their style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever.

Declan Nerney has been at the forefront of the Irish Country Music scene for a number of decades and continues to bring his unique sound to audiences across Ireland, the UK X Factor Star Mary Byrne’s story is the stuff of fairytales and movies.

She’s the Tesco supermarket checkout lady who took a chance in life at the age of fifty by auditioning for Britain and Ireland’s biggest TV talent show, Mary won the hearts of millions with her big, warm personality and powerhouse voice.

Tickets are €25 available online form their website www.celticbrothers.ie and from reception at Rathwood Tel: 059 91 56285.

Don't miss your chance to see this very special concert in a truly unique concert venue a fully seated and heated Big Top.