Revealed: New coffee dock opening at Barrow Valley Retail Park in Carlow in October

A new coffee dock is opening at Barrow Valley Retail Park (near Dunnes Stores) in Carlow on October 1.

The Canta Café will be located at Unit 3 on the Graiguecullen site.

The café is being run by Madeleine Forrest, the same businesswoman who brought us The Tea Rooms at Duckett's Grove.

In a post on Facebook, the Tea Rooms said: "We have been busy recently, and are now delighted to announce our new coffee dock, opening on October 1!

"Same great service you enjoyed at the Tea Rooms at Duckett's Grove, same delicious coffee and sweet treats, with the addition of healthy options,vegan treats and smoothies."

Check out The Canta Café Facebook page here.