Carlow school tenders contract for design team as part of massive refurbishment works

Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, on behalf of the Board of Management of St Fiacc's National School, Graiguecullen, is tendering a contract for a full design team for additional accommodation at the facility.

The team will be made up of four individually appointed consultants as follows: Architect/Design Team Leader, Civil and Structural Engineer, Building Services (M&E) and Quantity Surveyor for project management and design consultancy services.

This will be for the full design, statutory approvals, planning, fire and tendering process, procurement and subsequent periodic inspections and certification of construction works to St Fiacc's National School.

The additional accommodation comprises: 2 x 80m2 Mainstream classrooms incl ensuite and 1x10.5m2 WC for assisted users, 2 Classroom SEN base (total area incl walls and circulation 439m2) and 2 x 80m2 Mainstream classrooms incl ensuite and 1x10.5m2 WC for assisted users (total area incl walls and circulation 209m2) (prefab replacement).

Kilkenny and Carlow ETB's engagement on this project extends to the appointment of the design team only.

The responsibility for the delivery and completion of the project will revert to the Board of Management of St Fiacc’s National School and the Department of Education and Skills.

Bidders have until October 10 to make their application.