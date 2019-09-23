Planning lodged for the construction of an Equestrian Training Centre in Carlow

A planning application has been lodged for the construction of an Equestrian Training Centre at Garryhill in Carlow. 

The plans include cross country all weather tracks and jumps, car parking and sign, a small office/toilet facility connected to previously granted waste water treatment system to be upgraded to facilitate the development and associated site development works.

The applicants are Sian and Grahame Ball.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 14.