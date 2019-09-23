Gardaí investigate after rock was thrown at a window of a house in Carlow Town
Did you see anything?
Appeal for information
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident that occurred at a house in The Mill Stream on Black Bog Road on Friday evening.
A rock was thrown at a window which resulted in the outer pane of a double glazed window being smashed.
This incident occurred at 9.25pm on Friday evening.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
