Meetings to be held this week about a rural transport bus link from New Ross to Carlow

A meeting is to be held about setting up a rural transport bus link from New Ross to Carlow on a daily basis for six days a week.

Cllr Willie Quinn said: "I am looking for your support regarding a special meeting that will take place on Wednesday, September 25 in the town hall in Borris at 7.30pm.

"This meeting will determine what time of day the buses will run and how many times per day.

"This decision will be based on what the people's needs are, this is your chance to have a long overdue bus service, so please come along and voice your opinions, please spread the word about this meeting as it is very important for as many people as possible turn up."

Another meeting is being held in Ballon on Tuesday night and all are welcome.