Water outages to hit several areas across Carlow due to upgrade works over next 24 hours

Due to essential watermain upgrade works the water serving Sherwood Housing Estate, Pollerton, Carlow, will need to be turned off between the hours of 10am and 2pm on Wednesday.

Carlow County Council and Irish Water apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, due to essential watermain repairs the water serving the areas of Tullow listed below, may need to be turned off between the hours of 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, September 24 2019:

Castledermot Rd,

St Patricks Park,

Abbey Street,

St Austins Terrace,

Bunclody Rd,

Tullow Industrial Estates,

Castlemore,

Ardristan,

Elm Grove,

Altamont,

Castlegrace

and all surrounding/adjoining areas