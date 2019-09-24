Gardaí in Carlow investigate a burglary after doors smashed and house ransacked
Did you see anything?
Gardaí are investigating the incident
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary in the Pollerton Little area of Carlow.
Read also: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after theft of 40 lengths of timber from the driveway of a home
The incident occurred between 10.30am and 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 18.
The French doors were smashed and rooms were ransacked but no property was taken.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on