Gardaí in Carlow investigate a burglary after doors smashed and house ransacked

Gardaí are investigating the incident

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary in the Pollerton Little area of Carlow.

The incident occurred between 10.30am and 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 18.

The French doors were smashed and rooms were ransacked but no property was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them. 