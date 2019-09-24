BREAKING: Massive vacant retail unit in Carlow SOLD for €400,000 after bidding war online
The last minute bid won it
Unit 4, Barrow Valley Retail Park, Sleaty Road, Carlow Town
A massive retail unit in Carlow has sold for €400,000 after a bidding war as part of a BidX1 online auction on Tuesday.
The substantial vacant retail warehouse unit comprises two floors of retail warehouse accommodation extending to approximately 18,277sq.ft.
The guide price for the property was €320,000 but two bidders battled it out for the property and a last minute bid saw it sold for an incredible €400,000.
The property is arranged over ground and part first floors to provide a mid terrace retail warehouse.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on