Warning to IT Carlow students following incident of assault during Freshers' Week

A warning has been issued to IT Carlow students "not walk alone to and from the town during night events" following an incident of assault during Freshers' Week.

Carlow Gardaí are investigating after a male in his early 20s was assaulted on his way home from a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning, September 23.

He received numerous punches to the head and face resulting in a swollen lip and a cut to his face. Nothing was taken from him in the course of the attack.

His attackers were not known to him.

He was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital.

The IT Carlow Students' Union said: "Following an incident of assault on an IT Carlow student during Freshers' Week the Students' Union and the Gardaí strongly advised to not walk alone to and from the town during night events.

"The chances of any assault are significantly much lower when travelling in groups."

As part of first years' induction, Carlow Gardaí held a "Safer Socialising" event at the college which detailed how to stay safe when going out.

Gardaí said "Safer Socialising" is an integral part of induction week for first years which was carried out on the first week of September by Student Services and in co-operation with An Garda Síochána.