CRAZY! Bingo Loco returns to Carlow for fourth show as events continue to sell out

Bingo Loco is coming back to Carlow for a fourth show as the events keep selling out.

In a message on Facebook, organisers said: "We are coming back to Carlow in November with our trademark madness and shenanigans in tow with some great prizes also!

"We will be back in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on November 29 and tickets have just launched."

The latest date comes after a sell out show in The Tower earlier in July and the August 23 and September 20 shows in the Woodford Dolmen also sold out.

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm. They've flipped bingo on its head with rave rounds, conga lines, dance offs, lip sync battles, glow sticks and prizes ranging from vacations to cars to lawnmowers.