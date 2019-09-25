Test your quiz skills at Specsavers Carlow's charity fundraiser for The Hope Foundation

The team at Specsavers Carlow are continuing their support for The Hope Foundation by holding a fundraising event for the worthy cause.

Having recently raised over €750 for the foundation, the Carlow store is now hosting a fundraising table quiz on Friday, October 11 in Carpenter’s Bar, 10 Barrack Street.

Just last year, a team of optometrists from Specsavers stores in Ireland embarked on a volunteering trip with The Hope Foundation to Kolkata, carrying out more than 1,000 eye tests on people across slums, schools, hospitals and rural villages in the region.

This November, store director at Specsavers Carlow, Dolores O'Neill and dispensing optician, Dolores Farrell will visit Kolkata alongside The Hope Foundation and they are encouraging locals to show their support.

Store director at Specsavers Carlow, Dolores O’Neill, said: "I am honoured to have the opportunity to go to Kolkata and see first-hand the incredible and life-changing work The Hope Foundation carry out.

"The Hope Foundation works tirelessly to promote the protection and health of street connected children and families living in the slums of Kolkata.

"They bring much needed eyecare to those in need so any support for this amazing charity is greatly appreciated."

Speaking about the upcoming event, store director Mary McGinley, added: "We invite everyone to come along to our fundraising table quiz and show their support on Friday, October 11.

"It will be a great evening all in aid of such a worthy cause and there will be plenty of spot prizes to be won on the night."

The Hope Foundation works to effect immediate and lasting change in their lives and to date, has helped over 2.7 million people.

Take part in the table quiz on Friday, October 11 to help support The Hope Foundation.

Tickets cost €40 for a table of four. For further information, call (059) 913 7700 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/carlow.