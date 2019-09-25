Decision date revealed for proposed funeral home at vacant retail unit in Carlow Town
An aerial view of the unit (inside the black lines) on Shamrock Square, Carlow Town
The decision date has been revealed for a proposed funeral home at a vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square after a planning application was lodged.
The application has been made for a proposed "change of use" of the existing retail unit to a funeral home and proposed alterations to elevations at A-Z House, Barrack Street, Carlow.
The applicant is Carpenter Bros. Ltd.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 18.
