Process to extinguish right of way in Carlow Town over anti-social behaviour has begun

The process to extinguish a right of way in Carlow Town over anti-social behaviour has begun.

The matter came before members at this month's meeting of Carlow Municipal District when members voted to put the closure of a right of way at Grange Court, Pollerton out to public consultation.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said that if the right of way were extinguished, a palisade fence costing €6,000 would be erected at the location but works would not begin until 2020 as the proposed extinguishment has to be advertised.

He also warned members that one objection during the public consultation stops the process.

Cllr John Cassin said the Council has been "working on this quite a while" and he made reference to issues of anti-social behaviour at the location.

He added that residents will be "very happy" to know the extinguishment has gone out to public consultation.