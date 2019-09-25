Popular broadcaster to host 'Brexit Preparedness and Business Support' event in Carlow

Carlow County Council and County Carlow Chamber have teamed up to present a "Brexit Preparedness and Business Support" event during October.



Local Carlow companies are invited to attend the "Brexit Preparedness and Business Support Event", which will be held from 11.30am-2.30pm in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, on October 16.

Hosted by Jonathan Healy, this event will focus on identifying exposure to Brexit, winning international sales and other strategies to address Brexit challenges and opportunities.

The event will include exhibitors from key support agencies and also a panel event over an informal lunch.



Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council, said: "We need to work together to support each other in the challenges that may arise from Brexit but also the opportunities it presents.

"We have worked with County Carlow Chamber to design this event which brings together over 15 support agencies and expert panels to present this to the business community in a digestible format."

Speaking about the benefits of the event, Brian O’Farrell, Chief Executive of County Carlow Chamber said: "We know that there are a variety of supports available for companies, but companies sometimes are challenged to understand the wide range of supports and services available and then to take the time to avail of these supports.

"This event has been designed so companies can get the maximum output from their attendance and we would encourage the business community to attend."

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council added: "Amid all the noise about Brexit and speculation about its potential economic impacts, many small businesses are finding it difficult to know exactly what they should be doing to prepare for it.

"Whilst the immediate response may be to batten down the hatches and wait for it all to blow over, it is vital that Carlow businesses are pro-active in their preparations.

"As hubs of expert advice, information and practical supports, the dedicated Local Enterprise Office Carlow team can help business manage their Brexit response through and we urge all businesses across sector and size to contact the Local Enterprise Office on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow to start their Brexit preparedness journey."

Brexit Assistance for businesses includes Scorecards and checklists to help with planning; Brexit Advisory Clinics, Growth Mentoring, LEAN, Sales Development Programmes and Management Development training.



Further information can found on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling the Local Enterprise Office on 059 912 9783.