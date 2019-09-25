Carlow Mental Health Association's Mensana Fest celebrates its 10th birthday this year

Carlow Mental Health Association are delighted to celebrate 10 years providing the Mensana Fest, a mental health festival in Carlow.

"We are very proud that we now in our 10th year," says Kathleen Chada, Chairperson of Carlow Mental Health Association.

She added: "We hope that this year's Festival will offer everybody who joins us, new insights, highlight ongoing support structures as well as providing the opportunity to find new ways to look after your mental health and wellbeing.

"This year’s Festival runs from October 10-14 and with such diverse range of activities planned, I am sure there is something for everyone."

Every year the organisation tries to bring something new to the Mental Health Festival, and this year, the Carlow Town based events are based in the beautiful space that is An Gairdin Beo.

Located on the Old Dublin Road (beside St Leo's) and recently described by Eanna Ni Lamhna as the lungs of Carlow Town, this beautiful and tranquil space offers several training rooms as well as stunning gardens, within which the wide variety of Mensana Festival events will be held.

As well as full programme of events, everyone is invited and encouraged to drop into the Connect Café in An Gairdin Beo, for a cuppa and a chat from Thursday, October 10 until Saturday, October 12 from 10am -12noon

Keep an eye out in your local area for a copy of the 2019 Mensana Fest brochure or check out www.carlowmentalhealth.ie for full details on over 40 free events and for updates.