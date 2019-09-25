Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after window smashed and 'large ball of fire entered room'

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at an apartment in Barrow Mills, Graiguecullen on Tuesday evening.

The occupants of the apartment were sitting on the couch when there was a loud bang.

The window was smashed and a large ball of fire entered the room. The object was quenched by the occupants.

There was no damage to property besides the broken window

The incident occurred at 3.40am

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.