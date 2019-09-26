34 arrested in huge Garda operation in Carlow and Kilkenny

As part of Operation Thor, a day of action was carried out in the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division on Wednesday, September 25.

A total of 34 people were arrested as part of Operation Storm, an operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity and preventing crime.

One man was arrested and is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda station in relation to a Cannabis seizure with an estimated value of €25,000

Two people appeared in court yesterday 25th September 2019

12 people were remanded on bail and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Seven people were arrested and later released with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two people received a JLO, Garda Youth Diversion Office (GYDO) referral.

Ten arrests were made on foot of Active Bench Warrants.

Three vehicles were seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994

Gardaí made a number of arrests in relation to incidents of suspicion of theft offences, assault, burglaries, possession of drugs for sale and supply, making threats and possessing a firearm.

As part of Community Engagement Policing, Gardaí visited four local schools and were accompanied by the Garda Mounted Unit.

A number of Crime Prevention Checkpoints were in place in the Castlecomer area and Kilkenny city. Gardaí reported a positive engagement from the local community.

Four German Police Officers visiting and observing Policing in Ireland, were also present during the Operation.