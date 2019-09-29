Carlow Gardaí investigating after €1,000 worth of power tools taken during burglary
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary in Knockmullgurry, Ballymurphy, Carlow. The incident occurred around 11.20am on Wednesday, September 25.
The padlock on the door of the garage was broken to gain entry.
A number of power tools amounting to €1,000 were taken and among them was a Makita leaf blower, a Makita strimmer and a green lawnmower.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
