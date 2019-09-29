Decision made on Fairgreen Shopping Centre's application to demolish an existing retail unit

A decision has been made on Fairgreen Shopping Centre's planning application for the demolition of an existing retail unit/commercial building (Unit 27) comprising 874sq/m.

Carlow County Council has granted conditional planning permission to carry out the works.

The Centre then plans to construct one two-storey retail unit of 3,732sq/m (gross floor area) with ancillary office and staff facilities and all associated ancillary development works including the provision and relocation of parking, access roads, footpaths, drainage and landscaping.

There are 27 conditions attached to the decision.