New Carlow social housing scheme opened as town added to the rent pressure zone list

Tuath, in partnership with Carlow County Council have acquired 73 new homes at Nesselside Builders Ltd Browneshill development, comprising a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses.

Minister Murphy, together with local TDs and councillors were welcomed to the new build housing development in Carlow Town last week by Tuath Housing’s Chairman, Eamon Gavigan.

The first phase of homes was completed in December 2018 and a further four phases through 2019. The last phase of 16 homes will be allocated in October.

These high quality, A rated homes have been allocated to tenants from Carlow County Council’s housing list.

Tuath worked closely with Nesselside Builders Ltd and Carlow County Council to ensure a good sustainable tenant mix within the development.

Michael Brennan, Director of Services: Community, Housing, Recreation & Amenity, Building Control & Emergency Services and he was pleased to note that "Carlow County Council welcomes the development of 73 houses at Browneshill Wood, which provides much needed homes for families in our community and looks forward to working in collaboration with Tuath in the future".

Eamon Gavigan of Tuath said: "The delivery of these homes represents a fine example of public-private collaboration and working in partnership.

"The success of this project would not have been possible without excellent relationships between all stakeholders including the DHPLG, Carlow County Council, the Housing Finance Agency and Nesselside Builders Ltd.

"Browneshill is high quality family housing at its best and we are delighted to be housing 73 local families."

Seán Cremin, Head of Treasury at The Housing Finance Agency (HFA) noted that: "The HFA is very pleased to support this development at Browneshill, which will provide 73 new social homes in Carlow Town.

"The availability of low cost, long term fixed rate finance from the HFA was an important component in making the project viable and the HFA will continue to support the strong growth in activity by Tuath and other approved housing bodies across the country as we work together to achieve the objectives set out in Rebuilding Ireland."

Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "I am very pleased to be attending the opening of Browneshill here today and I commend Tuath on their timely delivery of these homes.

"Tuath and Carlow County Council, in partnership, secured funding from my Department in combination with other debt financing from the Housing Finance Agency, to get these homes to completion.

"The last 16 homes are due to be delivered soon and it is fantastic to see them so far advanced in construction. Carlow County Council continues to strive to meet the housing needs of the community and projects such as this offer a long term sustainable solution to local families in need of affordable housing.

"I commend Tuath for its second successful project in Carlow. Tuath, and other Approved Housing Bodies, have a large number of projects underway, similar to that here today.

"These projects are being undertaken in partnership with Council’s, which reflects the government’s commitment to providing social homes for families across the country.

"My Department will continue to work closely with Local Authorities, and approved housing bodies, to ensure the continued delivery of new homes."