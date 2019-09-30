Carlow Town masterplan steps up a gear as core themes emerge after 180 submissions

After over 180 submissions for the initial stages of the project were received, the next phase of the Carlow Town – Regeneration Vision and Implementation Strategy kicks off on Tuesday, October 15.

It's on from 6pm to 9pm at the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow Town.

The Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy aims to develop a detailed plan for a ‘Shared Vision’ for Carlow Town’s physical development over the next 20 years which is based on key economic development opportunities; urban spaces and amenities for all.

Speaking about the project, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council said: "In order to develop a vision and future for Carlow Town we firstly need a plan that is developed by consultation and we invite all interested parties to come to this second session in the process to hear more about the narrative of the project to date and to give their input into the process.

"Engagement is key in this process and we need to move from concepts for Carlow Town to concrete projects which can be delivered and we are delighted to have received funding under Ireland 2040 for this process to give Carlow Town a chance to develop projects which are suitable for investment.

"As part of the event we will also be explaining other projects which are being developed for Carlow Town."

The workshop will be facilitated by the project team led by Avison Young.

Speaking about the engagement process, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council, Local Enterprise Office said: "There are a number of stages in the development of the Carlow Town - Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy (RVIS) and following the workshop in October a consultation process will be engaged around the core ideas around the project.

"We aim to conclude the plan in early 2020 which will be presented to the elected members for approval."

To find out more about the process or to book a place at the workshop e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or call Pierce Kavanagh on 059/9129783