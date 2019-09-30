APPEAL: Calls for events ideas ahead of this year's Carlow - A Festive Family Experience

Community groups and local enterprises are invited to submit events to the county’s co-ordinated marketing programme for Christmas known as "County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience".

The festival is a co-ordinated series of activities and marketing projects coupled with business and community events to be hosted from November 23 to December 24 all aimed to make Carlow a great place to live, work and play this Christmas.

Speaking about the project, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council said: "Christmas is an important time of year for families, business and communities and we hope that communities and enterprises will come together and promote County Carlow with one collective voice for this important time of year.

"Now in its second year, County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience is a co-ordinated marketing programme and works by a partnership approach between the council, agencies, business community and community at large showcasing collectively what we have to offer.

"In 2018 over 200 events were registered for the project and we look forward to hearing what new and exciting activities are planned for the festive period 2019."

Co-ordinating the project is Carlow County Council's – Local Enterprise Office and Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise said: "We are delighted to be once again working on this project and supporting the festive programme.

"In tandem with the marketing programme we also support events like Duckett’s Grove Christmas Fair and in 2019 a new Food Experience Event in Visual in December also."

To register your event log onto https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/THNHXJK

Closing Date for applications is October 18.

For commercial placement contact Pierce Kavanagh on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie or Helen Ryan on hyran@carlowcoco.ie or call 059-9129783.