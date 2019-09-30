Planning application for six houses in Carlow deemed 'incomplete' by local authority
A planning application for the construction of six houses in Carlow has been deemed "incomplete" by the local authority.
The application by Glenora Partnership Ltd sought permission for the construction of six two storey three-bedroom semi detached dwellings and all associated works at Feltham Hall, Blackbog Road.
However, according to the local authority's planning website, the Council have decided it was an "incompleted application".
