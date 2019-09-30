Revealed: Number of homeless people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow increases

The number of homeless people in Carlow has risen slightly, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

A total of 28 people were living in emergency accommodation in June but the figures for July showed that had dropped to 22.

The latest figures for August have revealed that the number of homeless people in Carlow has risen slightly to 23.

This compares with the 32 people who were homeless in Carlow in April and the 29 people living in emergency accommodation in May.

There was 266 adults homeless across the South East during the last two weeks of August.

Waterford had the highest amount of people homeless at 112, while Carlow had the least at 23.

There was 59 people without a permanent residence in Kilkenny, 38 in Wexford and 34 in Tipperary.

Nationally, the latest homeless report released by the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy show 6,490 homeless adults - down slightly compared to the previous month.

However, the number of children in emergency accommodation has jumped to 3,848 - an increase of 70 compared to July.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.