PICTURE: 'We are delighted for her,' IT Carlow nurse wins two major awards over weekend

Theresa Lowry-Lehnen, the full-time nurse and an associate lecturer at Institute of Technology Carlow, has enjoyed an incredibly weekend that has seen her win two major awards.

Theresa took home the IPNA Educational Bursary 2019 and Nursing Project of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards in Dublin.

And in a third honour, Theresa was also shortlisted for Nurse of the Year for the second successive year in the GPBuddy National GP Awards 2019.

On Saturday, Theresa was awarded the IPNA Educational Bursary 2019 at the Irish Practice Nurses Association (IPNA) Conference in Galway for her work on smoking cessation interventions for students at the IT Carlow Medical Centre, following the introduction in 2018 of the IT Carlow smokeless campus.

The smoking cessation initiative is ongoing and available for all students who require help to stop smoking.

The previous night, Theresa’s work for the smokeless campus at IT Carlow also saw her shortlisted for and win the Nursing Project of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards in Dublin.

And proving ‘three is a magic number’, Theresa was also shortlisted for Nurse of the Year for the second successive year in the GPBuddy National GP Awards 2019.

"It is a tremendous honour to be awarded both the IPNA Educational Bursary 2019 and the IHCA ‘Nursing Project of the Year’ 2019 and receive such high recognition for the ‘Smokeless Campus: Smoking Cessation Initiative’ research project carried out at IT Carlow.

"‘Student Health Matters’ and I are delighted to represent IT Carlow Student Services in winning these prestigious awards and the Irish Student Health Association (ISHA), whose members carry out exceptional work at 3rd level Student Health Centres nationwide," said Theresa.

A Carlow native and past pupil of St Leo’s College, Theresa has over 35 years’ experience in clinical nursing practice, including educational, teaching and lecturing roles.

She is holder of a PhD, has published a number of health-related articles and books and is a registered teacher with the Teaching Council of Ireland.

Having qualified as a registered general nurse with a post-graduate in coronary care nursing at the Mater Hospital Dublin in the 1980s, Theresa worked in general medical, surgical, coronary care and intensive care units at home and abroad for over 15 years.

She later moved to the primary care sector and trained and specialised in general practice nursing at Surrey University.

She also qualified as a teacher at St Mary’s Teacher Training University College, London, where she received a commendation for her teaching practice.

She worked for a number of years as a triage, clinical and community intervention team nurse at Caredoc, Carlow, before commencing her nursing post at Institute of Technology Carlow.

She has been working as an associate lecturer in the Faculty of Life Long Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow since 2008, and as the full-time college nurse since 2015.

As the second-largest Institute of Technology in the country, Institute of Technology Carlow boasts more than 8,300 learners.

The medical centre at the Carlow campus is a purpose-built, modern health centre with a full-time nurse and visiting doctors to cater for the medical needs of its students, including Erasmus and international students.

Theresa runs a busy daily nurse-led ‘walk-in’ medical service at the Institute’s medical centre. In the last academic year, from September to May, there were over 5,000 appointments and visits with the nurse.

Her work includes minor illness, minor injury and chronic disease management, wound care, screenings, phlebotomy and medication management to more complex sports injuries, and a range of medical emergencies and call-outs on campus as they occur.

Theresa was a valued member of the Institute team that received the national Health and Wellbeing Award by Public Sector Magazine for the smokeless campus initiative.

David Denieffe, VP for Academic Affairs and Registrar said: "This is an incredible win for Theresa and we are delighted for her.

"We see every day the wonderful contribution that our nurse Theresa makes to the Institute, and the wider community, and are very proud that her work to support smoking cessation has been recognised by the Irish Practice Nurses Association and the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards."