Don't miss out on this great offer! Carlow Credit Union's loan sale proving a hit with customers

It is for new loans of €25,000 and over

Apply online or head in and get your loan now!

Carlow Credit Union's new great value loan sale is available for a limited time only and is proving to be very popular for both existing and new customers.

Don’t put off that extension, new kitchen, attic conversion or getting that extra space for the family with a log cabin!

Maybe you want a few thousand euro to make planning your wedding that little bit easier - be sure to head into Carlow Credit Union now and get your great value loan. 

Don’t miss out on this great offer with the closing date of October 31 fast-approaching. 

LOAN RATE – Reduced from 9% (apr 9.41%) to 6.9% (apr 7.12%)

*New Loans Only

Rate Guarantee – The offered rate will remain in place for duration of term of any qualifying loan

Large loans – €25,000 and over

Reduced Rate – from 9% to 6.9%

No Penalties – for making lump sum repayments

No Fees – No documentation or administration fees

Example

*A loan of €50,000 at 6.9% (7.12% APR) repayable over 10 years would have 120 monthly repayments of €578.10 per month. Total amount repayable is €69,364.50. Total cost of credit is €19,364.50.
Figures correct as at 24/7/19

For more information, click here. 