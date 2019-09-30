UPDATED: Carlow towns and villages get Gold and Silver medals at Tidy Towns competition

Several Carlow towns and villages have won awards at this year's Tidy Towns competition after Clonegal and Leighlinbridge both won Gold Medal awards worth €900 while Carlow Town nabbed a Silver Medal worth €700.

Here's how Carlow towns and villages did in the rest of the categories (*Check out the full Carlow results at the bottom of this article):

COUNTY AWARDS - WINNER €1,000

Carlow - Cheatharlach Clonegal - Cluain na nGall 342

COUNTY AWARDS - HIGHLY COMMENDED €800

Carlow - Cheatharlach Leighlinbridge - Leathghleann an Droichid 338

COUNTY AWARDS - COMMENDED €500

Carlow - Cheatharlach Ballon - Balana 329

COUNTY ENDEAVOUR AWARDS €500

Carlow - Cheatharlach Myshall - Míseal 317

SUPERVALU SCHOOL AWARD

South East Queen of the Universe N.S. - Longrange, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow

Meanwhile, Glaslough in Monaghan was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2019 after it got 346 marks.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is now entering its seventh decade and Glaslough was judged to be the best from a record number of 918 entries to the competition this year.

The announcement was greeted with great celebration and excitement at the awards ceremony at The Helix in Dublin on Monday.

Glaslough also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village. Other winners included Blackrock, Louth receiving the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Westport, Mayo received the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis, Clare was declared as Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Minister Michael Ring said: "This is a fantastic achievement for Glaslough who are very deserving winners.

"Glaslough, who first entered the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition in 1966, have great passion and pride in their community.

"They have been consistently achieving high standards in the competition at local, regional and European level. Today, all that commitment and dedication has paid off with the top prize being awarded to them.

"This is the second time that Glaslough has been awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Town, which is a remarkable achievement and shows that the commitment and enthusiasm of the Tidy Towns committees continues to remain strong."

He added: "I want to congratulate Glaslough and all of the other deserving prize-winners announced today.

"The work of all those involved in the Tidy Towns effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages we see all over the country, and from which we all benefit.

"It is this passion and pride that has made our towns and villages not only attractive and welcoming for visitors, but have created a ‘sense of place’ for those who live, work and raise families there.

"That is why this competition has continued to flourish for more than 60 years."

Minister Ring also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million to support the work of individual Tidy Towns Committees around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

This is the third year in a row that Minister Ring has allocated this funding to support the work of the Tidy Towns Committees.

FULL CARLOW RESULTS:

FANTASTIC RESULTS in the NATIONAL TIDY TOWNS COMPETITION 2019

Ardattin - 310 +6

Bagelstown - 317 +9

Ballon 329 +12 (Commended)

Ballymurphy 299 +5

Borris 300 +3

Ballinabranna 288 +6

Carlow 322 +6 (Silver Medal)

Clonegal 342 +8 (Gold Medal and County Award)

Clonmore 327 +6

Fenagh 295 +6

Hacketstown 260 +2

Kildavin 278 +4

Leighlinbridge 338 +7 (Gold Medal and Highly Commended)

Myshall 317 +12 (Endeavour Award)

Old Leighlin 252 +2

Rathanna 316 +7

Rathvilly 309 +7

St. Mullins 319 +7

Tinryland 289 +4

Tullow - not entered

SuperValu School Award for the South East - Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown

Overall Winner - Glaslough 346 marks