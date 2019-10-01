Students from across Carlow have been set a challenge to create their own mini business as the Student Enterprise Awards Programme was launched for 2019/20 in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach.

The Student Enterprise Programme, an initiative run by the Network of Local Enterprise Offices, is Ireland’s largest and most successful student enterprise programme with over 26,000 second level students taking part each year.

Students get to set up and run their own business and find out what it’s really like to be an entrepreneur by taking part in this 8 month long enterprise education learning programme.

As part of this programme, locally Sean Ryan Student Enterprise Co-ordinator and Team visit the schools giving expert advice and guidance.

The Programme runs from September to May, and students get to do everything a real life entrepreneur would do from coming up with the business idea to marketing, sales and preparing a business plan/business poster.

At the end of the Programme in May, one student business from each region gets to compete at the National Final in Dublin for the ‘Student Enterprise of the Year’ award.

Speaking about the programme , Pauline Hoctor , Senior Enterprise Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said: "The Student Enterprise Programme and Awards are a brilliant way of harnessing all your talents and ideas forging them into a new business.

"They are a wonderful vehicle for promoting the importance of entrepreneurs to the local economy."

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said: "The student enterprise programme is the biggest celebration of secondary school entrepreneurs in the country every year.

"Thanks to the support of teachers from all schools in County Carlow, the Student Enterprise Programme links in with the school curriculum around enterprise in the classroom and really helps students gain skills and practical knowledge of running a real-life business.

"The programme also encourages more students to consider entrepreneurship as a future career choice, with the Local Enterprise Office on hand to help."

Helping launch the programme for 2019/20 and pictured above was Kieran Comerford Head of Enterprise, Carlow County Council, Local Enterprise Office, Pauline Hoctor, Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Carlow County Council, Local Enterprise Office, Darragh O'Brien, Teacher, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Sam O'Broin, Student, Previous Winner, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Caoimhe Uí Fhearaíl, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Sean Ryan, Student Enterprise Awards Co-ordinator, Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council, Madailín Mhic Lochlainn, Principal, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach.

Visit www.localenterprise.ie/carlow for more information about the programme.