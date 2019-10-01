RTÉ Home of the Year judge to attend Big Houses and Gardens Festival in Carlow
Well-known architect and historian Hugh Wallace will speak all about Ireland's big houses and their legacy at the Big House and Gardens Festival beginning with Borris House, Carlow on Sunday, October 5.
Hugh, also a judge on RTÉ's "Home of the Year", will explore the changing attitude of Irish people towards their big estates.
